BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.80 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92). Approximately 567,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 667,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of £858.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

About BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

