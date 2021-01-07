BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Trading 5.7% Higher

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $27.96. 261,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 204,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas SA will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.