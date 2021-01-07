BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Up 8%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) shot up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.15 and last traded at $76.24. 381,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 267,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

