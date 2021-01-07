BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Up 8%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) shot up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.15 and last traded at $76.24. 381,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 267,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.
A number of research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
