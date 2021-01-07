Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.08.

BAH opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,416 shares of company stock worth $10,419,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

