Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $10.68. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 77,080 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
