Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $10.68. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 77,080 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

