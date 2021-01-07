Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.08. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,579 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.90 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

About Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

