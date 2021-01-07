Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $171.39 and last traded at $171.39. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.59.

Several research firms recently commented on BYDGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.74.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

