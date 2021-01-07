Bread (BRD) Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00044348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00304970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.62 or 0.03083874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

BRD is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

