Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

BNTGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

