Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $1,911,141.76 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,367,000 after buying an additional 74,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,946,000 after acquiring an additional 279,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

