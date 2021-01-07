BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Price Up 5.4%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 202,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 343,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

BV has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get BrightView alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 373.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.