Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $1.98. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 4,873 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at $258,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

