Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Hess by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $4,057,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.25. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

