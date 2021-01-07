Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.51 Million

Brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report sales of $677.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $689.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $605.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total transaction of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $483.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $504.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.77.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.