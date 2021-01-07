Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post $105.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $106.13 million. Natera reported sales of $83.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $384.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $386.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $456.51 million, with estimates ranging from $447.85 million to $464.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.21. 1,214,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,735 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,750. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.