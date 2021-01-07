Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post sales of $13.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.28 billion and the highest is $14.63 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $17.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $56.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.68 billion to $58.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of PRU opened at $81.71 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

