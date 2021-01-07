Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.25). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

