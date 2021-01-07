Brokerages Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.58. STERIS posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $197.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

