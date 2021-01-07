Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report sales of $225.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.44 million and the lowest is $221.20 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $258.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $855.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.57 million to $867.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $972.68 million, with estimates ranging from $921.26 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

HAE traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $123.93. The stock had a trading volume of 354,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,568. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,566,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10,343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 176,143 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

