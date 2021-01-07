Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $5.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post earnings of $5.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.65 and the lowest is $5.60. Lam Research reported earnings of $4.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.81 to $23.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.55 to $25.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $496.49 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $516.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,298 shares of company stock valued at $32,735,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 89.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

