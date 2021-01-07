Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report sales of $362.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.70 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $391.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

NYSE KWR opened at $268.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.19. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $273.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 203.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $376,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

