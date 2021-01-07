Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.70 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $151.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $154.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

