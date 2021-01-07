Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report $4.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,734 shares of company stock worth $6,114,702. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. 196,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,533. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

