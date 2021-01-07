Brokerages Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) PT at $6.00

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

AGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Adecoagro by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adecoagro by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

