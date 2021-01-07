Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $315.37

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.37.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

BABA stock traded down $12.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.61. 35,985,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,561,588. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,127,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,753,024,000 after buying an additional 328,388 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

