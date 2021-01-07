Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target at $14.20

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.
In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $364,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
