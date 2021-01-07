Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target at $14.20

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $364,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 246.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 55,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 224,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

