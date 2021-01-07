Brokerages Set BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Price Target at $57.80

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. 1,159,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,997. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.