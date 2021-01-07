Brokerages Set Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target at $53.17

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

EPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $38,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,308.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28. Insiders have sold a total of 42,027 shares of company stock worth $1,915,617 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,871. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.87, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

