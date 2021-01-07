Brokerages Set Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Target Price at $38.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.23 million and a P/E ratio of -23.39.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). Equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

