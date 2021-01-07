Brokerages Set Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT at $15.93

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $68,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $19,807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Flex by 403.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $13,915,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.67 on Monday. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

