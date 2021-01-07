Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) PT at $10.31

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 84,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,739,188. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

