Brokerages Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Target Price at $43.33

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,147. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.