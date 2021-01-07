Brokerages Set Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Target Price at $32.17

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 219.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.