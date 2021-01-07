Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Target Price at $33.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBGSY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 166,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.94. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $30.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

