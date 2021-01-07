Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target at $1.69

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.69.

TNEYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

