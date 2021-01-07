Brokerages Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT at $11.87

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UE. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 462,188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UE opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

