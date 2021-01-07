Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Price Target at $12.17

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE:WBT opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after acquiring an additional 308,710 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 375,582 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 778.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,260 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Welbilt by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,147,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 271,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 78.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 559,015 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.