Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

CHUY stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $559.59 million, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 453,311 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 121.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 210,630 shares during the period.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

