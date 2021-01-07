Brokers Issue Forecasts for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,437,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.