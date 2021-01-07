Brokers Offer Predictions for Telos Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

TLS stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

