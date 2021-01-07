Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBU. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

BBU stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,556,054 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,786.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

