Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.85. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Partners Value Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

