Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.91

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 6287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.33 to $30.67 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.98.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,585,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 118,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.