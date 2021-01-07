BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of BRT opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

