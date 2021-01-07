Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

