Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WHD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 1,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,720. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $244,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

