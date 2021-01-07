Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director John B. Shoven Sells 20,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $138.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

