CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Trading Up 8.7%

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.26. Approximately 294,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 237,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAI International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

