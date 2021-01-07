CaixaPay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a market cap of $211,939.29 and approximately $8.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025582 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00114948 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00469756 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049794 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00232386 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054671 BTC.
CaixaPay Coin Profile
.
Buying and Selling CaixaPay
CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.