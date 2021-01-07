Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.42

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $14.13. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 669,337 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2,341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 183,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

